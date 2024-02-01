Open Menu

Nawaz Vows To Remove KP People's Sense Of Deprivation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deceived in the name of change during last 10 years rule of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and vowed to remove sense of the deprivation of its people

Reiterating to bring positive socioeconomic changes, Nawaz Sharif said that the people of KP were in fact deprived of development under the guise of so-called change.

Addressing a public gathering in Mingora, he said that all sectors in KP were badly affected by poor governance of the PTI government.

Neither the promise of construction of 350 dams was fulfilled nor five million houses were constructed or 10 million jobs created, he added.

Where were 10 billion trees, he asked.

Nawaz Sharif said during his last government, there was no loadshedding while price hike was controlled and peace was restored in Swat.

His party if voted to power, would again expedite the pace of economic development, besides taking steps to reduce price hike and inflation, he vowed.

The PML-N leader asked the people to exercise their right of vote wisely and elect the honest and committed leadership on February 8.

PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam, in his address. said that the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Swat was a great gift of the thrice elected prime minister that reflected his love and affection for the local people.

