Nawaz Wants Treatment 'outside Of Hospitals': Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gone to London abroad for treatment but he had not got admitted to any hospital there for the purpose till date

In fact Nawaz Sharif wanted to get his treatment 'outside of the hospitals', he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the court should ask from Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as to why his elder brother was returning to the country as the latter was allowed to go abroad on his guaranty.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, was looking quite healthy as evident from his political and social activities in London.

Moreover, no reports were being released about his health as he was not seeking any treatment, he added.

The Punjab Government, he said, was not satisfied about Nawaz's medical reports. Whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were in crisis then they indulged in a campaign to malign the national institutions, he added.

Farrukh said the opposition leadership had been convicted by the courts, while the PML-N leaders were also declared absconder.

Replying to a question, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for public welfare and no body could point the finger at his honesty in that regard.

