Nawaz was looked after fully in hospital: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said Nawaz Sharif was looked after fully when he was admitted to Services Hospital here.

Addressing a press conference here at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), she said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader was discharged from hospital on Nov 6 and all his medical reports were shared with his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. She said the media was also informed regularly about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif during his treatment in the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said all efforts were made to diagnose Nawaz Sharif's disease and his treatment was started immediately after his admission to the hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had been injected platelets in order to increase the count, and services of specialist doctors including Dr Tahir Shamsi from Karachi were acquired for his treatment.

The minister said that on the instructions of Dr Tahir Shamsi, Nawaz Sharif was given steroids. However, doctors found it hard to control his blood pressure and sugar levels. Doctors also increased the insulin dose after failure to control his sugar level.

She said that Nawaz Sharif submitted his petition for bail for treatment and doctors briefed the court in detail about his medical condition. Nawaz Sharif remained admitted to hospital willingly for three days after getting bail as he wanted to leave the hospital after getting bail of Maryam Nawaz, she added.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif, after being shifted home, submitted an application to the interior ministry for getting treatment abroad and the ministry sought a report about his health from the Provincial Health Department.

She said that the medical board, in its reply to the interior ministry, stated that all details of Nawaz Sharif's treatment had been attached with his discharge slip. However, the interior ministry again sought details about Nawaz Sharif's health by another circular, stating that it should be informed about sending Nawaz Sharif abroad.

In this connection, another meeting of the medical board was held on Sunday night in which the board members recommended for his treatment abroad due to non-availability of few tests in the country. The medical board was being asked about the details of non-availability of tests in Pakistan. A board meeting was again held on Monday and after getting details, the Punjab Health Department would apprise the interior ministry about the health details of Nawaz Sharif by a circular.

She said that many complications arose during the process of overcoming deficiencies of platelets count, adding that Nawaz Sharif's kidneys were also affected due to uncontrolled sugar and related complications.

"Nawaz Sharif is my political rival but I ordered for taking his complete care during treatment as a patient," she added.

Nawaz Sharif was also provided with emergency ambulance 24 hours during his imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The ambulance service was also provided to him when he was in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody, she added.