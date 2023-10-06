Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

Senator Afnan Ullah on Friday said that Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Gulf states to seek investment for strengthening the economy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Senator Afnan Ullah on Friday said that Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Gulf states to seek investment for strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates had helped Pakistan financially on the request of Nawaz Sharif in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ex Prime Minister will have a tour to KSA and U.A.E to seek investment in Pakistan’s agriculture, information technology and energy sectors, he said.

Pakistan has rich potential and mineral resources for investment, he said adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would form the next government and bring structural reforms for further improving national institutions.

About Nawaz Sharif’s arrival schedule, he said a large number of people will reach Lahore to welcome Ex-Prime Minister. He said that PML-N, will start campaign for general elections under the leadership and guidance of Nawaz Sharif. He hoped that people will vote for PML-N, on a record development and welfare projects completed under the vision of Nawaz Sharif.