Nawaz, Zardari Accomplices In Plundering Country: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were accomplices in plundering the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were accomplices in plundering the country.

"Both proved to be the "insurance policy" of each other and took turns to loot the country and its resources", he said.

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department, the Central Information Secretary stated that both PPP and PML-N leaders, in fiery speeches during election campaigns, swore to drag each other in the streets for corruption and plunder.

"In truth, both were duping nation and they remained accomplices in plundering this country for decades", he said adding that both Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were aware of each other's modus operandi and the saga behind Surrey Palace and Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

"PTI never made tall claims to drag someone in the streets for corruption, but it has pledged to hold every single person accountable who played role in pushing country into quagmire of financial crisis", he said and added that PTI wanted to strengthen institutions and believed in accountability across the board.

Cheema stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the looters and it was encouraging to see that for the first time in country's history, state institutions were functioning independently without any pressure. He said that a thief could never hold a thief accountable and that was the reason Nawaz Sharif and Zardari chose to remain zip-lipped over each other's corruption.

