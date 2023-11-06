Open Menu

Nawaz, Zardari Decide To Collaborate Ahead Of General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) In a significant development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), former partners in the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, have once again joined forces to address critical issues in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

This decision was reached during a telephonic conversation between PML-N's supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, and PPP's Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari.

Zardari also took the opportunity to congratulate Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan.

The both leaders are of the opinion that it is crucial for all stakeholders to contribute to the preservation of the state. They are committed to making significant decisions aimed at alleviating the economic challenges faced by the public, particularly in light of inflation.

The sources said that an important meeting between these influential political figures is on the horizon.

The PML-N is already in full election mode, and Nawaz Sharif's outreach to Asif Zardari aligns with the party's ongoing election campaign. It has also been reported that Nawaz Sharif intends to hold meetings with leaders from various political parties.

The insiders revealed that Nawaz Sharif plans to embark on an extensive tour of all four provinces, commencing with a public rally in Mansehra after November 10. This move follows his impactful address during the Lahore rally on October 21, where he set the tone for the upcoming elections. The former prime minister is now gearing up to flex his political muscles more formally in the coming weeks.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Peoples Party is gearing up for an extensive campaign across Pakistan. PPP leader Asif Zardari has announced that his party will enter the political arena with a robust manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

