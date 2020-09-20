UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz, Zardari Expressed Gloom Over Losing Power: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Nawaz, Zardari expressed gloom over losing power: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Provincial Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have expressed their melancholy over losing of power but no one talked about problems being faced by people in the country.

Expressing his reaction over addresses of both of the leaders to All Parties Conference (APC) being held today in Islamabad by opposition parties, Shaukat Yousafzai said both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari in their video link addressed about accountability process but did not mention as how the looted money would be returned to the country.

The opposition leaders repeated their old speeches full of gloom over losing of governance and their lavish living at the expense of public exchequer, Shaukat added.

He said Nawaz Sharif in his appearance on video link was looking fully healthy and there was no sign of ailment in his expressions.

"A proclaimed offender talked about making Pakistan and its government weak," Shaukat remarked.

He said the present government would not make any compromise on corruption and very soon the looted money would be recovered from looters.

The opposition parties could not protect themselves from accountability through making hue and cry or staging sit-ins or protest rallies.

Shakat said in a speech,Nawaz Sharif did not tell any new thing and just mentioned difficulties being faced by himself and his family members due to accountability process.

He said"If Nawaz Sharif is neat and clean,he should come back to Pakistan and face charges against him in the court of law." He said Nawaz Sharif should also tell the nation that for how long years,he kept Asif Zardari in jails.

These corrupt leaders were bent upon putting the country on track of backwardness, Shaukat alleged.

He said the opposition parties have realized that if PTI led government competed its five year and accomplished their developmental projects,they (opposition) would not survive in the politics of the country.

Opposition was not only hatching conspiracies against the government but against the country and the nation,he continued.

A handful of opposition leaders could not inflict any harm to government as they only enjoyed people's support and would complete its constitutional term in office, Shaukat maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest APC Hue Money Family All From Government Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

1 minute ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

31 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.