Nawaz, Zardari Made Private Visits From National Exchequer: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Nawaz, Zardari made private visits from national exchequer: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spent tens of millions of rupees on official visits from the national exchequer besides making private visits.

In a tweet, he said that Zardari undertook 48 private visits and Nawaz Sharif made 25 private visits from the national exchequer.

He said that apart from the Presidency and Prime Minister's palace, they also turned private houses into camp offices and the national treasury was misused.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no camp office, he made no private visit and was not staying at the Prime Minister House.

