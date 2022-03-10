UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Zardari Remained Silent Over More Than 400 Drone Strikes: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari more than 400 drone attacks were carried out against the country's territorial integrity, but they remained silent

In a tweet, he said that some foreign ambassadors issue press releases ignoring diplomatic norms.

The opposition was criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan because he wanted to bring back the looted money stashed abroad by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

