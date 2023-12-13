Open Menu

Nawaz's Acquittal In Al-Azizeya Case Political, Moral Victory Of PMLN: Provincial President PML-N Lawyers Forum KP, Kifayatullah Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincial President PML-N Lawyers Forum KP, Kifayatullah Khan

Provincial President PML-N Lawyers Forum KP, Kifayatullah Khan advocate Supreme Court and General Secretary Akbar Yousaf Khalil advocate on Wednesday said that the acquittal of PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizeya case has vindicated the party stance of his innocence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Provincial President PML-N Lawyers Forum KP, Kifayatullah Khan advocate Supreme Court and General Secretary Akbar Yousaf Khalil advocate on Wednesday said that the acquittal of PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizeya case has vindicated the party stance of his innocence.

In a statement, they termed the acquittal of the former Prime Minister as a political and moral victory of PMLN.

They said that the cases against Party leadership were politically motivated to deprive the country of progress and reverse the process of development.

PMLN leaders regretted that a conspiracy was hatched to destabilize the party government and pave the way for an incompetent person.

They said that the incompetent person was installed through rigged elections who played havoc with the national economy and his flawed policies had resulted in unprecedented price-hike. They added that the PTI government had destroyed state institutions and created hatred in society.

The PMLN stalwarts said that if voted to power the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would change the lot of masses. They contended that only PMLN has the potential to bring prosperity and tranquility to the country.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Progress Moral Government

Recent Stories

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

6 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

6 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

12 minutes ago
 China always played key role in development, stabi ..

China always played key role in development, stability of Pakistan: Mayor Karach ..

13 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
Fossil focus: key points of the Dubai climate deal

Fossil focus: key points of the Dubai climate deal

13 minutes ago
 APS attack anniversary: Nine years on, Pakistan's ..

APS attack anniversary: Nine years on, Pakistan's anti-terror strife continues t ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to be ..

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber ..

59 minutes ago
 US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decision ..

US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decisions

58 minutes ago
 Orderly room held with focus on addressing police ..

Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

59 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in so ..

Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan