PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Provincial President PML-N Lawyers Forum KP, Kifayatullah Khan advocate Supreme Court and General Secretary Akbar Yousaf Khalil advocate on Wednesday said that the acquittal of PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizeya case has vindicated the party stance of his innocence.

In a statement, they termed the acquittal of the former Prime Minister as a political and moral victory of PMLN.

They said that the cases against Party leadership were politically motivated to deprive the country of progress and reverse the process of development.

PMLN leaders regretted that a conspiracy was hatched to destabilize the party government and pave the way for an incompetent person.

They said that the incompetent person was installed through rigged elections who played havoc with the national economy and his flawed policies had resulted in unprecedented price-hike. They added that the PTI government had destroyed state institutions and created hatred in society.

The PMLN stalwarts said that if voted to power the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would change the lot of masses. They contended that only PMLN has the potential to bring prosperity and tranquility to the country.