ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles corruption reference.

AC Judge Asghar Ali, who heard the case pertaining to receiving of vehicles from the Toshakhana by Nawaz Sharif and former president Zardari during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, however, granted one-day exemption from hearing to the latter.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani appeared before the court.

At the outset of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court that summon notices for Nawaz Sharif had been delivered at his residence in Jati Umra but no one had appeared in the court on his behalf.

Zardari's counsel submitted a request seeking one-day exemption from hearing for his client, saying that he could not appear before the court due to his ailment.

The NAB prosecutor objected over the medical reports of Zardari and pleaded that the accused should come to the court.

Zardari's lawyer said NAB had raised objections on the medical reports without going through them.

The court, however, subsequently granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari while issuing bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif. It also directed Nawaz Sharif to ensure his attendance on June 11.