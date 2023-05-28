UrduPoint.com

Nawaz's Decision Of Atomic Explosion Made Country's Defence Stronger: Maryam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Nawaz's decision of atomic explosion made country's defence stronger: Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the unwavering commitment and dedication of Nawaz Sharif towards the nation made the country's defence more stronger by making atomic explosions on May 28, 1998.

Addressing a public gathering organised by the PML-N to celebrate 25th Youm-e-Takbeer, Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tributes to the political leadership, scientists and armed forces for playing role for making the country's defence undeterred.

She said that the then leadership led by Nawaz Sharif took daring step to give a befitting response to India's atomic explosions. She added that then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refused to take any pressure by international forces including billions of US Dollars offer to stop the atomic explosions.

Maryam Nawaz said that whenever Nawaz Sharif was given a chance to serve the nation, he took the country towards progress and prosperity as he launched various mega projects including Motorways, Metro bus, Orange Line Metro Train. Load-shedding was eliminated through generation of more than upto 12,000 megawatt electricity while peace was restored in Karachi.

She said that only PML-N workers and leaders remain steadfast and loyal with the party despite the worst victimization during the PTI rule.

PTI leadership invoked its followers towards chaos and put the entire country on fire on May 9 whereas the PML-N leadership made the country prosper with strong defence, she mentioned.

The PTI chief first made fake stance of foreign conspiracy against them and now they were seeking help from the same country which showed their dual faces, she said and regretted that PTI leadership prepared its workers and followers for creating chaos in the country under a plan.

Later, an audio message of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was played at the end of the ceremony in which he felicitated the whole nation on 25 years of atomic explosions. He said that the then government refused international pressure and made atomic explosions. He said the country was progressing under his rule but the process of development was stopped by ousting him from government three times.

Former premier said that prevailing challenges were resolved by the PML-N leadership whenever it was given a chance to serve. He added those who push the country backward were getting exposed before the nation due to their political decisions.

National anthem and songs were also played to celebrate the Youm-e-Takbeer.

A large number of party workers and leaders participated in the gathering.

