ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris Wednesday pleaded before Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench that former prime minister was suffering from multiple diseases which were not curable in Pakistan and prayed the court to grant him bail.

He stated that there was also a threat to life of Nawaz Sharif as he had been suffering from dangerous diseases of diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac related problems.

The former prime minister was currently in metal stress due to his ailment.

During hearing, the bench expressed displeasure with National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Director General Irfan Mangi on delay in submission of department's reply in Nawaz's bail plea.

The DG NAB adopted the stance that the delay was happened due to burden of work. He assured the bench that next no delay would be done as he himself would monitor such matters.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that if one deserve for bail then there should not be delay from prosecution side in submission of answers.

Nawaz's lawyer argued that the petition seeking bail of his client on medical grounds, adding that the Supreme Court had not viewed these medical reports.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked Nawaz's counsel to give arguments on the point that whether a bail plea on medical grounds could be filed again if the similar petition had been dismissed earlier.

He remarked that usually another petition could not be filed on the same grounds which had been rejected previously.

The bench, however, observed that the situation differed in bail petition under medical grounds.

Haris argued that there were precedents in the country regarding filing the petitions under same grounds. A bail petition on medical grounds could be filed again on basis of fresh health condition of any accused, he further contended, adding that this case was also depending on medical grounds.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's health condition had been deteriorating after March 25, and there was immediate need to initiate his client's treatment.

Justice Kiyani remarked that what treatment the former prime minister got in his six week bail time period previously.

Haris answered that many new diseases had been diagnosed during the same time period. He apprised the court that 60% right side bloodvessels and 30% of left side of his client had been blocked.

He stated that bloodvessel supplying blood to Nawaz Sharif's brain was also not working properly. The diseases of his client were not curable in Pakistan as there were no treatment facilities for them, he further said.

The division bench comprising Jsutice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, however, adjourned hearing on Nawaz's bail plea on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict till tomorrow. However, the hearing on former prime minister's main appeal against his imprisonment sentence would be heard on June 27.