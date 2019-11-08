(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name removal application from Exit Control List (ECL) had been referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for comments

She said the government had received an application from former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove the name of his brother Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL).

She said the courts had already granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has already said that politics and philanthropism must be kept separate. Politics must be avoided on the health of Nawaz Sharif," she added.

Paying tributes to the management of Centaurus for arranging calligraphy exhibition, she said the master pieces exhibited the love and affection of the Artist for the holy Prophet (PBUH). There was no dearth of talented artists in Pakistan, she added.

She said Rabiul Awwal was the month of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make Pakistan on the pattern of Madina State, Firdous added.