UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz's ECL Removal Application Send To NAB For Comments: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Nawaz's ECL removal application send to NAB for comments: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name removal application from Exit Control List (ECL) had been referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name removal application from Exit Control List (ECL) had been referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for comments. Talking to media persons after attending a calligraphy exhibition, she said that the comments of official medical board were also being sought regarding the health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

She said the government had received an application from former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove the name of his brother Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL).

She said the courts had already granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has already said that politics and philanthropism must be kept separate. Politics must be avoided on the health of Nawaz Sharif," she added.

Paying tributes to the management of Centaurus for arranging calligraphy exhibition, she said the master pieces exhibited the love and affection of the Artist for the holy Prophet (PBUH). There was no dearth of talented artists in Pakistan, she added.

She said Rabiul Awwal was the month of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make Pakistan on the pattern of Madina State, Firdous added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Firdous Ashiq Awan Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

Masdar, Uzbekistan sign power purchase agreement t ..

59 minutes ago

Interior Ministry seeks NAB comment for Nawaz's na ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

1 hour ago

ASEAN delegation expresses concern over HR situati ..

3 minutes ago

EU envoy calls for value-addition to exploit GSP P ..

3 minutes ago

Separate booking counter set up for senior citizen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.