ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said the latest medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif submitted in the high court was fake like that of the Qatari letter.

It was unfair to call it a medical report as it was authored by American doctor Fayaz Shawl without any checkup or laboratory tests of Nawaz Sharif, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said acceptance of Nawaz's "fake" report as true would leave no room to keep the jail doors shut for other such culprits.

He said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that he as chief minister had built well-equipped hospitals in Punjab, but probably he had not set up a single health facility to treat his 'ill' brother.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz was out of jail on bail to look after her 'ailing' father, who was though not present in the country, he added.

To a question, he said there was a dire need to reform the judicial system, particularly the weak prosecution system.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who had been wage a war with different mafias.