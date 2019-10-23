UrduPoint.com
Nawaz's Final Medical Tests Reports Show Improvement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:46 PM

The condition of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is satisfactory with improvement of over 23,000 platelets counts after his final medical check-up

Chairman Medical board Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Mehmood Ayaz ruled out the chances of dengue fever to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid had also visited Services hospital and said that all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being handed over to his personal physician Dr Adnan.

She said that only dengue fever not the cause of drop of platelets counts among the patient, however, the health of Nawaz Sharif was better now and best doctors were checking-up.

