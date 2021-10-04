(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that five offshore companies were owned by Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Ms Maryam Safdar.

In a tweet, he said latest information is being poured in transpired that after the son in law of Nawaz Sharif, his grand son also owned five offshore companies.

He wondered how much money does the Sharifs need?