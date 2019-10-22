UrduPoint.com
Nawaz's Health Condition Improving In Hospital

Health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started improving, sources said on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started improving, sources said on Tuesday.Earlier on Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore for medical examination and treatment after his condition deteriorated with a sudden drop in his platelets count.In the hospital, he was injucted two kits of blood and after that his health started improving.

It is pretinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif's platelets were left only 16,000 when he was shifted to the hospital. His first blood report showed only 10,000 platelets in both auto and manual testing procedures.

Following the situation, medial board of the Services Hospital decided to inject blood.Earlier, Nawaz was tested for dengue fever at the hospital, but the test results came back negative. Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister's personal physician Dr Adnan Malik stated that Nawaz required immediate in-hospital care.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has demanded an inquiry commmittee to probe the reasons behind sudden drop of Nawaz Sharif platelets count.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal addressing a press conference on Tuesday said everyone knows sudden drop of platelets count of Nawaz Sharif.Doctors have said the health of the former prime minister is in danger.

He said in such situation the governmnet spokespersons attitude is shamful. No civilized society in the world do like that, he added.Iqbal said PTI is introducing third grade politics in the country, adding that Imran Khan Niazi will directly responsible for what has been doing with the health of Nawaz Sharif.

He made it clear that "Imran Khan will be responsible if any untoward heppened with Nawaz Sharif".

