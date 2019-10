(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The medical board constituted by the Punjab government on Thursday observed that the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had improved due to increase in his platelets count.

The board, which met here, reviewed the medical reports and health condition of Nawaz Sharif and suggested some new medicines to him.