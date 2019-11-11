UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz's Health Reports To Be Sent To Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:29 PM

Nawaz's health reports to be sent to Interior Ministry

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that medical board's report and recommendations regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health would be sent to the Ministry of Interior

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that medical board's report and recommendations regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health would be sent to the Ministry of Interior.

Addressing the press conference at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), she said the Interior Ministry had sought recommendations from the medical board regarding Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad.

The minister said that medical assistance was also taken from Dr Tahir Shamsi for Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment, adding that Nawaz Sharif was given medical treatment in Service Hospital as per the prescriptions of Dr Tahir Shamsi.

Nawaz Sharif's health was critical when he got admitted to Services Hospital, she said and added the government did not put any pressure on medical board as the medical board was working independently and without any pressure.

The medical board would hold a meeting today regarding Nawaz Sharif's health situation. She said that different suggestions were given in the board meeting regarding Nawaz Sharif's health.

Nawaz Sharif's sugar level was not under control, whereas steroids were given to him, she maintained.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Interior Ministry Punjab From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

3 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

9 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) launches roadsho ..

15 minutes ago

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

19 minutes ago

UAE inaugurates new school in Khawkhah, Yemen

46 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Mingora holds ceremony o ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.