LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that medical board's report and recommendations regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health would be sent to the Ministry of Interior.

Addressing the press conference at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), she said the Interior Ministry had sought recommendations from the medical board regarding Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad.

The minister said that medical assistance was also taken from Dr Tahir Shamsi for Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment, adding that Nawaz Sharif was given medical treatment in Service Hospital as per the prescriptions of Dr Tahir Shamsi.

Nawaz Sharif's health was critical when he got admitted to Services Hospital, she said and added the government did not put any pressure on medical board as the medical board was working independently and without any pressure.

The medical board would hold a meeting today regarding Nawaz Sharif's health situation. She said that different suggestions were given in the board meeting regarding Nawaz Sharif's health.

Nawaz Sharif's sugar level was not under control, whereas steroids were given to him, she maintained.