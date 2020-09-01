UrduPoint.com
Nawaz's Lawyer Report Self-evident Of His Good Health:Ch Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the medical report submitted by Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's lawyers was self-evident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the medical report submitted by Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's lawyers was self-evident.

In a tweet, he said that coronavirus had been termed as the reason for not starting Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment.

Fawad Chaudhry said the counsels had told that it was not considered appropriate to visit hospital at this time and the treatment would be started when the pandemic was eliminated from the world.

Strange system was working here, the minister said.

