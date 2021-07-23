ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday welcomed the sanctions imposed by Britain on the most corrupt individuals of world under UK's global anti-corruption sanctions regime and called for similar action against Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was sentenced to jail by Pakistani courts on corruption charges, but he, as a fugitive, took refuge in London to escape punishment.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif's act of building luxury flats in Avenfield after plundering Pakistan's exchequer fell under the UK's global anti-corruption sanctions regime.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the United Nations, had already drawn world leaders' attention towards the money being laundered from poor countries to the developed countries and also demanded action against such practices.