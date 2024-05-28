LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has once again been elected unopposed as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz because of his great love and services to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the PML-N General Council Meeting at a local hotel, he said that in the 2018 elections, Nawaz Sharif was defeated through various intrigues, adding that Nawaz Sharif's fault was that he transformed the country into a nuclear power and also put it on the path to speedy development. He said that unfortunately, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was implicated in the false Panama cases, asserting that his crime was that he served Pakistan and made Pakistan a nuclear power, while Pakistan had been progressing fast in industrial, agricultural and all other sectors. Under a sheer conspiracy, he said, attempts were made to defame Nawaz Sharif in the comity of nations by ruining his national services and he was forced to quit Pakistan but today, the faces of all those conspirators are tainted, while Nawaz Sharif has once again succeeded to foil all those unlawful tactics and intrigues. With dedication and hard work, the PML-N governments in Federal and Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz are surpassing every milestone and taking Pakistan towards speedy development, he said and acknowledged the cooperation of the allied parties including Pakistan People's Party, PML-Q and MQM in the government. He added that all the allied parties are sincerely working day and night for the economic and prosperity of the country. He vowed to take Pakistan to that level of progress and prosperity as it had been in 2017 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said, "I extend my thanks to, especially our party's seasoned and elder politician leader Raja Zafarul Haq, and all those PML-N fellows who stood firm with the party through thick and thin, the party leaders and workers from Balochistan, Sindh, KPK, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on their active participation in the general council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

I am also thankful to all the honorable members of the assemblies for being here."

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Rana Sanaullah and his team for the successful conduct of the party election. He said that today, he was relieved of his duties as the party president because Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was elected as the PML-N President uncontested. He said that under the guidance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is serving the people in the province, and in the same way, a coalition government under the patronage of Nawaz Sharif in the federal government is working day and night to restore the country's economy. "We always need guidance from Nawaz Sharif and it is my firm believe that if we all work together day and night, then Pakistan will definitely come out of these difficulties and become the same Pakistan that Nawaz Sharif had left in 2017," he added.

"I want to say in very clear words that when PTI founder could not defeat Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his accomplices, he changed the ballot box in the dark of night using the last resort," he said and mentioned that the PTI founder had spewed venom against army martyrs and Ghazis and their families who rendered supreme sacrifices for the nation and the country, asserting that the nation will never forgive him and all those his associates who did the same. The PTI founder had stolen 190 million Pounds and also sold out the precious watch in the market but now his tainted face was exposed to the nation, he said.