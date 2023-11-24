Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says that a layman cannot imagine the facilities available to the PTI chairman in the jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the most of the cases against Nawaz Sharif are baseless while Imran Khan is the favorite of the courts.

“A layman cannot imagine the facilities available to Imran Khan in jail,” said the interior minister while talking to the local TVs.

Bugti said that it was unprecedented that someone was declared ineligible for not getting a salary from their son on charges of corruption.

The statement comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings and debates surrounding Imran Khan's incarceration.

In a similar development, Caretaker Interior Minister

Sarfraz Bugti announced that the judicial orders regarding Imran Khan's appearance in the Saifur case on November 28 would be duly followed.

He emphasized the urgent need for judicial reforms, pointing out that the court under the Official Secrets Act ordered the chairman of the PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to appear in court on November 28 in the Cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abu Al Hasnat heard the case at the judicial complex while Advocate Ali Bukhari, the counsel of Shah Mahmood Qurshi, appeared before the court. The judge asked about the copy of the Islamabad High Court's decision related to the cipher case during the proceedings.

The judge praised Ali Bukhari for the success in the case.

In response, Ali Bukhari expressed that their stance had remained consistent from the beginning.

The judge directed the authorities to present Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the court on November 28 in the cipher case.