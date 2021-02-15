(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that passport of former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, would be canceled on February 16.

The validity of Nawaz Sharif's passport would be expired after 24-hour, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

In reply to a question about planning of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) towards Islamabad, he said, we will welcome the PDM's rally in Federal capital but no one would be allowed to violate law and order situation.

The administration would take action if anyone found involved in creating disturbance in the area, he warned.

The interior minister said that incumbent government had granted permission to the participants of PDM's rally before the office of election commission.