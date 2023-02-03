UrduPoint.com

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that taking the government in such tough circumstances is aimed at saving the country as politics of Nawaz Sharif is all about serving the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that taking the government in such tough circumstances is aimed at saving the country as politics of Nawaz Sharif is all about serving the masses.

Talking to former members of Punjab assembly from Lahore who called on her here Friday, Maryam said that the previous PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the people but brought inflation and unemployment.

People of the country were sensible enough as they would reject those who ruined the country's economy, she maintained.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to work for making the party more active and tasked the ex-assembly members to play their proactive role in the city.

Those who met included city President Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghoob, Hafiz Nauman, Ramazan Saddique Bhatti, Col (R) Tariq, Habib Awan, Akhtar Hussain and others.

