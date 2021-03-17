UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz's Return Suggestion; Sh Rashid Ready To Issue Passport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:05 PM

Nawaz's return suggestion; Sh Rashid ready to issue passport

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the government was ready to issue an emergency traveling document to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif within 24 hours if he wished to return Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the government was ready to issue an emergency traveling document to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif within 24 hours if he wished to return Pakistan.

The minister made the offer in the backdrop of PPP president Asif Ali Zardari's demand for return of Nawaz Sharif during a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement that held the other day to discuss the issue of en mass resignations from the Parliament.

Both the government and ministry of interior had never created any hurdle in passport renewal process of Nawaz Sharif rather he himself did not bother to approach the authorities concerned, he added.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Parliament Rashid From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Azam violates COVID-19 protocols ahead of SA ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Likely to Discuss Nuclear Power Pant Con ..

48 seconds ago

PDM's rift revealed its 'game of vested interests' ..

50 seconds ago

Thailand's COVID-19 daily tally rises with 248 new ..

51 seconds ago

National Assembly panel seeks report of action tak ..

54 seconds ago

WHO-China team suggests continuing to search early ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.