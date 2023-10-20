Open Menu

Nawaz’s Return Will Create Hope For Improvements: Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sindh President, Shah Muhammad Shah Friday said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was neither afraid of jails nor could be intimidated, he has made a deal with the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sindh President, Shah Muhammad Shah Friday said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was neither afraid of jails nor could be intimidated, he has made a deal with the people.

Talking to the media at the Hyderabad railway station while going to Lahore to welcome party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

A special train, which departed from Karachi to transport party workers to receive Nawaz Sharif, reached Hyderabad, where PML-N supporters accorded a warm welcome. According to the party sources workers from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sajawal and other areas departed for Lahore by train and numerous women workers were also present at the occasion.

Shah, during a brief stop, further stated that after Nawaz's return, the country will witness the end of unemployment, inflation and terrorism. The current inflation was due to weak policies of PTI's government, he added.

Speaking to the media, other party leaders also said that people across the country were eager to welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif, our workers will reach Lahore through trains, buses and other means of transportation to greet him.

