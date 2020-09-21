UrduPoint.com
Nawaz's Speech Doesn't Reflect Patriotism: Raja Basharat

Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:18 PM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Monday, while reacting to Nawaz Sharif's speech during the opposition's All Parties Conference, said that a person convicted by the Supreme Court, and a proclaimed offender did not have a right to criticise and undermine the national institutions

In a media statement issued here, Raja Basharat said that Nawaz Sharif's speech did not reflect patriotism, as the Pak Army has always played a vital role for development and security of the country.

He said that the manner in which Nawaz Sharif's speech was allowed on the national media was a political and moral victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan which also proved that the government was not afraid of Nawaz Sharif or the opposition.

Raja Basharat said that Nawaz Sharif's speech was the speech of a frustrated person that created difficulties for his own party. He said that Nawaz Sharif's speech could not be called a patriotic speech in any way.

He said that launching a no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister or others would prove to be a crazy dream as the opposition had already shown its helplessness during its no confidence move against Chairman Senate.

Raja Basharat said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken the country out of difficulties while the opposition wanted to push it back but the people of Pakistan would not be fooled by looters again and again.

