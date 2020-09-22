(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif's speech in All Parties Conference (APC) reflected that his political and economic interests were in line with anti-Pakistan elements like Modi and Ajit Deol.

According to handout issued here, he further maintained that Nawaz Sharif's more than an hour long speech in APC really wasted Shahbaz Sharif's two years of hard earned political work, adding that Nawaz Sharif was making an unsuccessful effort, as usual, to use the opposition for his vested interests.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the APC had exposed negative sentiments and feelings of the 'All Pakistan Lootmar Association', and the people would not let such elements succeed again.