Nawaz's Travelling To London En Route To Doha Raises Many Questions: Fawad Ch

Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha raises many questions: Fawad Ch

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif's travelling to London en route to Doha, had raised many questions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif's travelling to London en route to Doha, had raised many questions.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had been facing jail on corruption charges, would not return to Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Raising serious concerns over plan of Nawaz Sharif, he said if the former prime minister did not return then what would be the modus operandi to bring him back.

The Sharif family had been involved in number of judicial cases, and they did not return to Pakistan, he added.

To a question, he said there was need to have equal justice system for all.

To another question about chief Jamiat Ulama-e- islam (JUI-F) Fazal ur Rehman, he said it was just beginning and JUI-F, chief should have to wait for befitting reply.

Commenting on Opposition's role, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party had lost its popularity when Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stood behind the so called Azadi March of the JUI-F.

The PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N could not be able to defeat the PTI anywhere in the country in the next general election, he claimed.

Fawad said Pakistan did not have any option of leadership except Imran Khan. The PTI government was making all out efforts to improve the system and governance, he added.

