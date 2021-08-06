Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the United Kingdom's (UK) refusal to extend the visa of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds had lost sleep of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the United Kingdom's (UK) refusal to extend the visa of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds had lost sleep of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

The red flag was now in the air for Nawaz Sharif in the country where he had bought palatial Avenfield Apartments from the looted national wealth, which he had laundered from Pakistan, he said while addressing a news conference.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, who was there to launch digital dashboard of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), Farrukh Habib said Nawaz Sharif, who was a declared fugitive and absconder, had been living in the United Kingdom with an expired Pakistani passport. His sentence had been upheld by the court in Pakistan by turning down his appeals in the corruption cases.

"You (Nawaz) have eaten enough pizzas and watched polo matches in London, besides having many cups of coffees and visits to Hides Park. Now, it is time for you to return home," the minister said.

He advises Nawaz to better relinquish his obstinacy and come back to the country for serving the jail term, given by the court to him in the corruption cases .

Farrukh said the PML-N leaders were setting new records of speaking lies in public. It was the hallmark of their politics which could be traced back to the 'Qatari letter' and fake trust deed, produced by the party in the court in defence of their leader's corruption, he added.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, did not come to Pakistan even though his personal physician Dr Adnan had returned from London.

The minister also spoke high of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan and spearheaded by SAPM Usman Dar.

Such steps were not only creating a large number of job opportunities, but also ensuring wealth creation for the national development and prosperity, he added.

Farrukh said the KJP was continuity of those steps and providing opportunities to the youth to materialize their business plans for the economic development in the country.

To a query, he said under the KJP scheme, soft loans were being planned for the journalist community. A mechanism was being developed in collaboration with the Press Club management for the purpose, he added.