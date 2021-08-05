UrduPoint.com

Nawaz's Visa Rejection Welcome Development: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Nawaz's visa rejection welcome development: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the rejection of extension in visa of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the United Kingdom was a welcome development.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader should better approach the Pakistan High Commission in London for getting temporary traveling documents and return home to serve the remaining jail term, he said in a video statement.

Fawad said it was abundantly clear that Nawaz Sharif was not sick as he was seen dining in restaurants and strolling (on London roads), but he had obtained the visa by telling lies to the British authorities about his health.

He said,"We have said time and again that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have no personal enmity against Nawaz Sharif."   The issue, in fact, was that he (Nawaz) was a fugitive (in London) after looting billions of rupees of the national wealth, and he should have to return that in order to live a normal life at his home, he added.

In case, he did not return the looted money, he would have to go to jail, the minister said.

He said the Pakistan Government and the community had demanded the British Government not to give refuge to the people, who were involved in billions of rupees corruption.

Fawad said the first option for Nawaz Sharif was to turn up at the Pakistan High Commission, get travel documents, return home, complete the jail sentence and fight his corruption cases.

Secondly, the minister said, he could challenge the decision of UK authorities. But he had no grounds for the purpose. He was not ill as the relevant authorities were witnessing his dining at restaurants and roaming on the roads, besides holding meetings. He might be sentenced by the UK courts again for not providing actual information about his health, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail London United Kingdom Money Visa Muslim Government Billion

Recent Stories

Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

32 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

32 minutes ago
 Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

32 minutes ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

40 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.