Naya Pakistan apartments another welfare oriented project: S.M. Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman S.M. Imran has said that balloting of 2000 apartments at LDA-City for the general public has done by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the successful persons can deposit their dues in the banks.

In a news release on Thursday, S.M. Imran thanked PM Imran Khan for launching another welfare project for the common man. He said that the balloting was done through the computerised transparent way to ensure merit and the list was uploaded by the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA).

LDA VC said that the successful persons can check their Names on WWW.

NAPHDA.GOV.PK. He told that NAPHDA will provide a subsidy worth Rs 300,000 to the successful applicants under the PM Naya Pakistan Housing initiative.

S.M. Imran said that a two-bed and two bathroom flat measuring 650 feet covered area will be constructed and the possession will be given after one and half year. He said that 60 percent land will be reserved for public parks, schools and the roads infrastructure while every civic facility will be provided to the allottees.

The LDA VC said that under this programme, total 35000 apartments will be constructed. He added that a Consortium of Pakistani banks will finance the project.