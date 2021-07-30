UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naya Pakistan Apartments Another Welfare Oriented Project: S.M. Imran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Naya Pakistan apartments another welfare oriented project: S.M. Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman S.M. Imran has said that balloting of 2000 apartments at LDA-City for the general public has done by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the successful persons can deposit their dues in the banks.

In a news release on Thursday, S.M. Imran thanked PM Imran Khan for launching another welfare project for the common man. He said that the balloting was done through the computerised transparent way to ensure merit and the list was uploaded by the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA).

LDA VC said that the successful persons can check their Names on WWW.

NAPHDA.GOV.PK. He told that NAPHDA will provide a subsidy worth Rs 300,000 to the successful applicants under the PM Naya Pakistan Housing initiative.

S.M. Imran said that a two-bed and two bathroom flat measuring 650 feet covered area will be constructed and the possession will be given after one and half year. He said that 60 percent land will be reserved for public parks, schools and the roads infrastructure while every civic facility will be provided to the allottees.

The LDA VC said that under this programme, total 35000 apartments will be constructed. He added that a Consortium of Pakistani banks will finance the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Man Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

47 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Space Module Nauka Can Operate on ISS Unti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.