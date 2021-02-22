UrduPoint.com
Naya Pakistan Apartments' Environmental Impact Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Naya Pakistan apartments' environmental impact discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A public hearing on the environmental impact assessment report of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project was held at sports Complex, Johar Town, here on Monday.

Chief Engineer LDA Abdul Razzaq Chauhan, Deputy Director Environment Department Faheem Naseem, Project Director Hamad-ul-Hassan, Arsalan Hanif from Asian consultant and other officers concerned attended the hearing.

Environmentalist and Water Affairs Specialist Muhammad Riaz gave a briefing on the project. He said the design for the apartments project had been developed under environmentally friendly features.

He said that 4,000 apartments were being constructed in the initial phase of the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments project.

