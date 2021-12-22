UrduPoint.com

Naya Pakistan Health Card Facility To Be Available At 11 Rawalpindi's Healthcare Centres

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:40 PM

Naya Pakistan Health Card facility would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Naya Pakistan Health Card facility would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people.

According to a district administration spokesman, the facility would be available at including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat hospital, Saidpur road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi hospital, Bahria international hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international hospital.

He informed that each citizen would be eligible for the card while Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid during her visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital last week, had announced that distribution of cards would be started in Rawalpindi division from January 22.

He said the card would be provided as per the record of the National Data Base Registration Authority to the family head and urged the divorced women to register themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

