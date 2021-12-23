UrduPoint.com

Naya Pakistan Health Card To Be Given To Rawalpindi's Residents From January 22

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:51 PM

Naya Pakistan Health Card to be given to Rawalpindi's residents from January 22

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Thursday said, distribution of Naya Pakistan Health Card would start in Rawalpindi division from January 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Thursday said, distribution of Naya Pakistan Health Card would start in Rawalpindi division from January 22.

The CEO informed APP that the Health card facility would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people.

She said that the facility would be available at including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat Hospital, Saidpur road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi Hospital, Bahria international Hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international Hospital.

Dr Faiza said that each citizen would be eligible for the facility while it would be provided as per the National Data Base Registration Authority record to the family head.

The CEO asked the divorced women to register themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

