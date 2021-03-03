UrduPoint.com
Naya Pakistan Housing And Development Authority, PHA Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:33 PM

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, PHA sign MoU

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) and PHA/Housing Department KPK Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) and PHA/Housing Department KPK Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU is aimed at providing general framework and SoPs for construction of 1300 low cost housing units at Jalozai Housing Scheme, Nowshera.

The MoU is a step forward towards the implementation of vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of low cost houses to the eligible individuals at affordable terms.

