Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites selected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Two more sites have been selected for 'Naya Pakistan Housing Program' in Faisalabad where five sites for this scheme had already been selected.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar while chairing a meeting here Monday said 56-kanal of state-land was available in chak No.100-JB Kurriwala whereas 199-kanal of land was in chak No.76-JB. Therefore, these two sites were also selected for Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Earlier, 264 acres of land was identified in chak No.

77-RB near UET campus Khurarianwala bypass, 176 acres land in chak No.193-RB and chak No.266-RB in front of Wapda City on canal express way, 88 acres land in chak No.118-JB near M-4 Motorway behind FDA-City, 214 acres land in chak No.190-RB near Sultan Nagar Jhumra road and 226 Kanal land in chak No.73-JB Jhapal on Jhang Road.

Necessary procedure was being completed for approval by the Punjab government to include the new two sites in the housing program, he added.