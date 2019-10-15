UrduPoint.com
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Govt Extends A Month For Registration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:24 PM

The government Tuesday has extended the registration date of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for one month and would receive applications till November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The government Tuesday has extended the registration date of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for one month and would receive applications till November 15.

"The extension has been made, keeping in view, facilitating the general public and catering their passion for this revolutionary project of the government," the spokesperson of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said.

He said under this programme over 1.4 million applications have been received so far where as the authority through its e-franchise network and online website was carrying out the registration process across the country.

In the next phase of the registration process, he said 150,255 people have applied in Lahore for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme which was the largest number of applicants, while in Multan 47,802 applications were received, in Bhawalpur 44,786, in different districts of Karachi around 89,062 registrations were made and 34,484 applications received in Peshawar.

He said after the extension online registrations could be made from any e-franchise of NADRA with a fee of Rs250 under this programme.

Moreover, he said to accommodate the Karachiites online registration service has been made available at DHA Mega Centre, Liaquatabad NADRA Centre and North Nazimabad Mega Centre.

The spokesperson urged the public to apply soon to get their houses under the programme whereas Overseas Pakistanis can get themselves register through NADRA website http/:nphp.nadra.gov.pk without any additional fee.

