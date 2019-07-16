Naya Pakistan Housing project, road-map for stability and growth: Analysts

(@imziishan)

Analysts on Tuesday said that Naya Pakistan housing project is one step forward towards strengthening and empowering of common man as it was a part of vital projects of the government aiming to provide personal house to less income groups of society

Talking to Radio Current Affair programme, Analysts says, with start of various projects under the Housing scheme the people particularly the youth would get business and job opportunities.

Senior Economist Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said that development of housing sector is the top most priority of incumbent government, adding, PTI led government is committed to facilitate the common man and provide reasonable shelter to the people who cannot afford it.

Naya Pakistan housing project is a very welcoming step and hopefully these houses are affordable by the poor segment of the society, he mentioned.

He said, the essence of the program is providing roof to the deserving people of the country, adding, development of construction sector is highly beneficial to accelerate economic activities.

Economist Dr. Saboor Ghuyur said the housing project is an efficient way to boost economic activities, run industries and generate massive job opportunities for unemployed youth of the country.

He said it is high time to develop construction sector in Pakistan to improve economic situation and attract international and domestic investors for investment.

Incumbent government is heading towards the right direction in order to improve economy and facilitate the common man, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami said, it is need of the hour to upgrade the existing banking sector in Pakistan for the success of Naya Pakistan housing project.

There are a few challenges in the success of Naya Pakistan housing project and current interest rate of central Bank of Pakistan is one of them, he mentioned.