Naya Pakistan Housing scheme; a people friendly mega project: Akbar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs, Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday said that the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was history making and people-friendly mega project of the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This scheme besides creating direct and indirect job opportunities for millions of youth, would cause to emerge countless indigenous industries across the country, he added.

He issued these directive while presiding over 3rd meeting of the Local Urban Area Development board at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar.

"The cooperation of provincial governments is equally important for the success of this national project, hence all urban area development authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are instructed to identify and manage the land required for this vital scheme in the suburbs of cities on emergency basis", he maintained.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Local Government Motasim Billah Shah, Special Secretary Development Inayatullah Wasim and heads of authorities. Ministers and MPAs representing the cities also attended as members of the Board.

Akbar Ayub Khan eulogized the timely identification of lands for this national scheme from Mardan, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi development authorities while asked Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Mansehra and Swat authorities to intensify efforts.

He clarified that the next meeting should see significant progress in this regard.

The Minister strictly directed the authorities to show action on ground rather than clarifications and claims. He said sharing formula can also be used where state land was not available.

On this occasion, the revised budgets of 9 authorities was also approved while node was given to hand over Dir and Chitral Development Authorities to the Tourism Department. "It is highly hoped that tourism in hill stations of both these cities will further develop and will be made attractive for world tourism with this move", he maintained.

Akbar Ayub Khan with consensus also approved auction lawas for the authorities on analogy of the Plot Auction Laws of the Peshawar Development Authority.

He also set an auction committee to be headed by Member Provincial Assembly Babar Naseem Khan to fine-tune these rules and regulations.

A committee headed by Faisal Amin, MPA, was also constituted for reviewing the revised budget estimates.