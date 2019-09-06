UrduPoint.com
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Important Project Of Government:Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was an important project of PTI government and it would help in gearing up investment in housing and construction sectors.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the provincial minister said that PTI government was working for removing hurdles for small and medium enterprises on priority.

Ansar Majeed said that to make the process easier, the government was making automates and computerized the process of registration for starting small and medium business and in this connection Small and Medium 'Enterprise Police Frame' was being constituted.

More Stories From Pakistan

