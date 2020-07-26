Naya Pakistan Housing scheme to provide affordable housing, kickstart economy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that first time ever massive construction project Naya Pakistan Housing initiative would not only provide affordable housing but also kickstart economy and create job opportunities.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the mega construction project launched by the PTI government would provide affordable housing facility to the people and also facilitate construction industry through different incentives.