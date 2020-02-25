UrduPoint.com
'Naya Pakistan Is Not Possible Without New Karachi': Asad Umar

Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Tuesday said that fulfilling the dream of Naya Pakistan was not possible without remodeling of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Tuesday said that fulfilling the dream of Naya Pakistan was not possible without remodeling of Karachi.

"Inshallah New Karachi will be built and Naya Pakistan will also be built," he said in a statement issued here.

As a member of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Central Executive Committee and member National Assembly, the minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Karachi would be turned into a transformed and developed city.

He said a local government system was needed to bring improvements in the city, where people of Karachi would get equal authority and equal resources for development of their city.

He informed that a petition had already been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for change in local governed system of the city.

