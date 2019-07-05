UrduPoint.com
Naya Pakistan Is The Name Of Rule Of Law, Constitution: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those who subordinated law to themselves are now facing an independent law for the first time.In her message on social networking site twitter on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those who subordinated law to themselves are now facing an independent law for the first time.

In her message on social networking site twitter on Friday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "Model town massacre comes into mind when PML-N leadership talks about fascist mindset.

Ruthless torture upon women and elderly people was the fascist behaviour.She said Gullu Butts of politics are giving lectures' in what intent?She said New Pakistan is the name of rule of law and the constitution and no one is above the law.She said those who made subservient law to themselves are now facing an independent system of law for the first time therefore, their screaming will also be heard.

