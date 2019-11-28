(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan programme is a flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that Rs 15 billion was being spent on the first phase of this program for repair and construction of 1,236-KM rural roads.

He said that this phase would be completed by the end of this year while the second phase would start from January 2020 to carpet all rural roads in phases.

He added that the programme would continue for five years and two phases would be completed annually.

Usman Buzdar maintained that construction of rural roads would facilitate people along with the promotion of trade and economic activities.

He said the rural population would have better access to various institutions like health centres, schools and colleges, etc.

"The PTI government believes in composite development and completion of this programme would also help in facilitating farmers to carry their produce to agri-markets," the chief minister concluded.