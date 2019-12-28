'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' a game-changer programme: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' programme would prove to be a game-changer for development of remote areas of the country

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' programme would prove to be a game-changer for development of remote areas of the country.

He was speaking after performing ground-breaking of nine-kilometre long link road from Pull Rapharwaali to 9-R Mian Channu.

The road will be completed with the allocation of Rs 110 million.

He said the provincial government has launched the programme to strengthen the rural economy and added that thousands of kilometres long roads of remote areas would be constructed and repaired with billions of rupee under the project during the next year.

Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Abbas Ali and other officials were present on the occasion.