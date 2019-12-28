UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' A Game-changer Programme: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:02 PM

'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' a game-changer programme: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' programme would prove to be a game-changer for development of remote areas of the country

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' programme would prove to be a game-changer for development of remote areas of the country.

He was speaking after performing ground-breaking of nine-kilometre long link road from Pull Rapharwaali to 9-R Mian Channu.

The road will be completed with the allocation of Rs 110 million.

He said the provincial government has launched the programme to strengthen the rural economy and added that thousands of kilometres long roads of remote areas would be constructed and repaired with billions of rupee under the project during the next year.

Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Abbas Ali and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Road From Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

22 seconds ago

Students, teachers hold Kashmir solidarity rally i ..

23 seconds ago

Electric wheelchair manufacturing plant to be set ..

27 seconds ago

Two absconders among 37 suspects arrested in Karac ..

33 seconds ago

PM urges US based Pakistanis to counter Indian lob ..

20 minutes ago

PPP united under leadership of Asif Zardari, Bilaw ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.