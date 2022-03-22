UrduPoint.com

Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Launched In Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card launched in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that 4.75 million people of Gujranwala division would now be able to utilize free health insurance facility under the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

The Health Minister addressed a huge rally at the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card at the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school Gujranwala, says a spokesperson for Health.

The minister said that Rs 400 billion had been allocated for the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program, adding that after distribution of health card in Sargodha on March 31, each and every family of the province would be covered and would be eligible for free health insurance.

"Patients in Punjab will have good quality treatment up to Rs. 1 million per annum and this card will be renewed every year", she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who could talk bravely and openly with global powers.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the image of the nation in the world and realizing the problems of the poor people, he provided them free healthcare, adding that with the introduction of the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, a common man could get treatment facilities in empaneled public and private hospitals.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor Punjab Naya Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Man Sargodha Gujranwala March Family Billion Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

37 minutes ago
 PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-tradin ..

PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Uma ..

37 minutes ago
 Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Re ..

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

37 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terror ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terrorists in Bajaur attack

37 minutes ago
 WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

40 minutes ago
 Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'C ..

Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear to All' - Dujarric

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>