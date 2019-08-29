UrduPoint.com
'Naya Pakistan' To Bring Reforms In Administrative System For Common Man: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:31 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bring reforms in Justice system and will introduced a new administrative corruption free system in state institutions to provide equal justice to common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bring reforms in Justice system and will introduced a new administrative corruption free system in state institutions to provide equal justice to common people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was dire need to bring reforms in administrative system and PTI led government has an agenda for efficient, transparent and free corruption governance.

Muhammad Ali said that reforms were essential for administrative, decision making and corruption free quality governance in the country.

Minister said that no nation can progress without the supremacy of law and order in the country and PTI will empower institutions to ensure justice in the country.

He assured that PTI government under the honest leadership of Imran Khan would bring economic stability and will strengthen the institutions including judiciary and NAB.

"We will weed out corruption because the poor is the end victim of corruption and injustices", he added.

He also made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on corruption and no NRO will be given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He said PTI led government wanted a transparent system of governance adding that NAB is now independent of political interference.

